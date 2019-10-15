Ladies have to stick together! And Charlize Theron's Bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are here to help the 44-year-old South African star find herself a man on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After Theron told ET's Kevin Frazier back in April that she's "been single for 10 years," calling herself "shockingly available," DeGeneres took it upon herself to offer up some celebrity options for Theron to date.

Playing the game "Who Would Charlize Rather?," the ladies went through several suitable bachelors, including Drake, The Weeknd and Milo Ventimiglia.

When they comment that they aren't sure of Ventimiglia's relationship status, Theron chimes in, "You guys, we should probably start with single men. That would be a good place to start, don't you guys think?"

When Trevor Noah popped up, Theron immediately objected, saying, "He's my brother. This is going to get awkward. Yeah, like, he literally is my brother."

DeGeneres keeps Noah in the mix as Theron cracks up. And though DeGeneres later says, "I think we're not going to be able to top Michael [B. Jordan]," Theron's co-stars seem to think she's got a shot with Harry Styles.

"I literally could be his mother!" Theron objects.

"I bet he likes older women," Kidman speculates. "I'm actually thinking that is a really good match."

"You are out of your mind, Nicole!" Theron replies.

Things get a little awkward for Kidman when her ex-fiance, Lenny Kravitz, appears on the screen.

"You guys dated!" Theron accuses Kidman.

"This is awkward, move on," the Oscar winner replies.

"Sorry, sorry, sorry," Theron tries to cover.

"You're dead!" Kidman tells Theron. "I love Lenny, I so recommend him."

Brad Pitt is later an option, to which Kidman proudly states, "I did not date Brad."

"But I apparently did," Theron says of past rumors. "I had an entire relationship I didn't even know about."

Ultimately, Michael B. Jordan was named the winner of the game. For more, watch the clip below:

