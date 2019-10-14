Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie appear to have formed a truly close friendship on the set of their upcoming drama, Bombshell.

Kidman and Theron both walked the red carpet at the star-studded Elle Women In Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with each of them, separately, but both had nothing but love and praise for one another.

According to Theron, when asked about her "girl crushes," said she'd have to go with her co-stars, and jokingly added that they were "a thruple," or three-person couple. According to Kidman, this wasn't news to her.

"Oh yeah, I knew," Kidman assured ET with a laugh.

"It's been going on for so long. We're the best secret keepers in the world," the Oscar winner jokingly added. "Threesome, yeah!"

On a more serious note, Kidman also shared a lot of love and praise for Theron, and her role in getting Bombshell off the ground.

"This film is a very powerful film… and Charlize really sort of championed getting it made," Kidman shared. "So when Margot and I came in, we went, "Yeah, of course, we want to be there, we want to support you. We want to get this thing made.'"

In Bombshell -- a biographical drama surrounding the women at Fox News who stood up to former network chairman and CEO Roger Ailes and exposed a culture of toxic behavior and sexism -- Kidman stars as Gretchn Carlson while and Theron plays Megyn Kelly. Meanwhile, Robbie stars as a composite character named Kayla Pospisil.

The film is getting a ton of Oscar buzz, and Kidman is already enjoying widespread acclaim for her dynamic and nuanced performance in the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies. It seems that she's doing some of the best work of her career, but for Kidman, she's just trying to balance the different elements of her life.

"I feel fortunate, and I just always try to go back to the work. I seek out the filmmakers I want to work with, and the people I want to work with. Take care of my children, be a good wife. Just trying to always balance," she shared. "I'm just trying to do my best, which most women in the world are doing."

Bombshell hits theaters on Dec. 20.

