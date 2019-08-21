Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman lead a star-studded cast in Bombshell, the new film about the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal exposed by the women who worked at FOX News.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate released the first teaser for the film, which depicts news anchors Gretchen Carlson (Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Theron) and others facing years of misconduct by the FOX News boss and their decision to take him down.

In addition to Theron and Kidman, the cast includes Alice Eve as Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Alanna Ubach as Justice With Judge Jeanne host Jeanine Pirro, Allison Janney as Ailes’ legal counsel Susan Estrich, Mark Duplass as novelist Douglas Brunt, Malcolm McDowell as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and John Lithgow as Ailes. While most of the cast portrays real-life figures on both sides of the scandal, Margot Robbie plays a composite character, Kayla Pospisil, a FOX news associate producer invited for the film.

“I think it's an important story,” Theron told ET about getting involved in the project by The Big Short writer Charles Randolph and director Jay Roach. In addition to starring in the film, the actress also serves as co-producer. “It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands.”

Connie Britton, who portrays Ailes’ wife, Beth, explained to ET that Bombshell will shed some light on the immense influence of Ailes and Fox News in shaping the public discourse. “I think we’re really gonna learn a lot about our own history because Roger Ailes has really had a huge impact in the last two decades,” she said.

The film comes after Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, which starred Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Carlson, aired over the summer, from June to August. The limited series depicted the rise of the network at the hands of the late boss, who died at the age of 77 in May of 2017, and his influence on the political landscape before the scandal brought his reign to an end.

Bombshell will debut in theaters in December 2019.

