Connie Britton Shares ‘Best’ Parenting Advice From Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is a parenting genius!

Kidman, who shares daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, with her husband, Keith Urban, imparted her wisdom to Connie Britton, who decided to share the advice with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

Britton, 51, adopted her son, Eyob, in 2011, and has raised him as a single parent ever since. Cohen is preparing to welcome a baby boy in February via surrogate.

“The best, best, best piece of advice that I ever got for traveling with a kid was from Nicole Kidman my first year in Nashville,” Britton told Cohen.

“I’m listening,” Cohen quipped.

Noting that Kidman and Urban often travel back and forth to Australia and take long flights with their children, Britton shared the secret she received from the Oscar winner.

“She said we have it down to a science because they have an iPad that they can only use — and Nicole’s pretty hard core about technology with the kids — they have an iPad they only are allowed to use on the plane,” Britton noted.

The trick has worked with her own son, Eyob.

"The only time he uses an iPad is [on the plane]. He sits down in his seat. He’s like, ‘Mom, can I look at my iPad?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” she said. “We don’t speak the entire plane ride. Instead of giving him multiple doses of Benadryl, just do the iPad and then it goes back in his backpack when we land.”

Cohen seemed very impressed with the advice. The Bravo host recently announced he’s expecting a baby boy in February.

“I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” Cohen told Anderson Cooper during the New Year’s Eve special on CNN. “And, then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with. I turned 50 this year, and it takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this time.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Connie Britton Praises Julia Roberts for Being the ‘Sweetest’ Matchmaker (Exclusive)

Connie Britton Says Julia Roberts Tried to Set Her Up on a Date

Connie Britton Says New Roger Ailes Movie Will Teach Viewers American History (Exclusive)

Related Gallery