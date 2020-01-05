Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have been the friendliest exes at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Morning Show star happily supported her ex-husband as he took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 77th annual awards show on Sunday.

Aniston, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series -- Drama, clapped and beamed from her chair in the audience as Pitt accepted the honor -- and let out a huge laugh at his dating joke. "I want to say hi to my folks, because hey! They're back in the Ozarks," Pitt explained on stage. "I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating."

"It would just be awkward," he added, to Aniston's chuckle. The two were sitting just a table away from each other during the ceremony.

My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it. pic.twitter.com/G5HHVKM2dy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston watching her ex husband Brad Pitt winning a golden globe with happiness #goldenglobepic.twitter.com/8RteHgeAUO — Brunito 🏊🏻‍♂️ (@brunobaretto) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston’s face when Brad Pitt said he wanted to bring his mom but “they” say anyone he stands next to, he’s dating 👀👀👀 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/TtTlA3P9hT — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) January 6, 2020

Pitt opened up about "running into" Aniston while speaking with ET on the Golden Globes red carpet. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt said.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. After years of tabloid headlines, the two are back on good terms. Pitt was photographed leaving Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2019 and was also spotted going to Aniston’s most recent holiday bash in December.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston Cheers Brad Pitt on After Best Supporting Actor Win (Live Updates)

Christina Applegate Celebrates On-Screen Sisters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globe Noms

Brad Pitt on 'Running Into' Ex Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston Arrives in Floor-Length Black Gown This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery