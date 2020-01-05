2020 Golden Globes: 11 Fun Moments You Didn't See on TV

Every year, the Golden Globes brings out some of the biggest and most beloved names in entertainment for a star-studded night of celebration, camaraderie and fun.

Unlike other, stuffier awards shows, however, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association makes sure the Golden Globes have a more relaxed atmosphere. The stars are seated around circular tables where they chit-chat during the show, and the alcohol is flowing freely.

It can often foster a high school reunion-like atmosphere were celebs let down their guard and be themselves a little more enthusiastically. Which is why sometimes, at the Golden Globes, the most fun and bizarre moments happen off screen inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

ET was at the show this year to bring you a look behind the curtains at all the moments you didn't see on TV at this year's big show.

Billy Porter Comes Early, Gets Mobbed

This year, the Pose star was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama, and the bold, commanding star showed up early for the big night, hitting the red carpet and getting into the ballroom around 4:10 p.m., before the red carpet started truly getting nuts. However, that didn't keep him from getting mobbed. Once inside, Porter ran into many, many people asking for autographs and snapshots at every step.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make It Official

The Barry creator and the Lovestruck star -- who sparked romance rumors last month -- make their red carpet debut as a couple, where they posed for photos together. The pair walked into the ballroom hand-in-hand and smiling broadly.

Taylor Swift Gets the Full Treatment

Before making her splashy debut on the red carpet, Taylor Swift made her grand ballroom debut in her teal and lime green Etro Couture ball gown -- which she paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and some stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The singer's stylist carried the train of her gown as she entered through a side door near the bar.

Taylor Swift came into the #GoldenGlobes through a back door with Joe Alwyn. Then she and a handful of security guards, as well as a man carrying her dress train, split off separately and went to the bar. They immediately exited through another side door. pic.twitter.com/5aHw16kVDZ — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Not long after Swift's overwhelming entrance, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrived, trying to get to his seat inside. Helen Mirren was the first to greet him inside with a hug and a kiss on the cheek. While he got settled inside, Swift had made her way to the red carpet, where she posed for pics and snapped selfies with fans.

A Mother and Daughter Reunion

There's nothing sweeter at these awards show than a family of performers showing each other love. It's true of Tom Hanks' family turning out to support him when he won the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and even in smaller ways -- like Zoe Kravitz' run-in with her mom, Lisa Bonet, in the Beverly Hilton bathroom. Kravitz bumped in Bonet (before the Big Little Lies star later took the stage with step-dad Jason Momoa) and praised Bonet's outfit, telling her that she "looks like an earth goddess."

Busy Philipps Holds Court in the Bathroom

Outside of Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's mother-daughter meet-up, the Beverly Hilton bathroom proved to be something of a social hotspot. This was especially true for Busy Philipps, who was spotted hanging out, chatting and even helping several of her famous friends. Philipps was spotted walking in alongside her pregnant bestie Michelle Williams. Later in the evening, Philipps chatted with Isla Fisher, shared a hug with Beanie Feldstein and exchanged pleasantries with Saoirse Ronan.

Charlize Theron Gets Her Liquid Courage

Theron had the daunting task of presenting Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award with a speech that expressed her life-long love and adoration for the acclaimed movie star. So, early on in the night, it seems like Theron was already steadying her nerves. The Oscar winner was spotted at the bar ordering martinis during a commercial break, before heading back into the ballroom.

The Royalty Arrive Fashionably Late

Beyoncé’s sleeves said back uuup peasants pic.twitter.com/vWwR6wsAfR — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 6, 2020

There's a good reason Beyoncé and JAY-Z didn't make an appearance on the red carpet. It wasn't until 6 p.m. that the pair made it to the awards show and took their places inside the ballroom. The celebrated songstress -- who was nominated for Best Original Song - Motion Picture -- was seated at a table next to Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Throughout the night, neither Beyoncé or JAY-Z even had to get out of their seats as a parade of fans, friends and adorers made the pilgrimage to their table to say hello.

Stars Get Their Drink On

Throughout the night, the film and TV A-listers made the most of the show by hitting up the bar for some celebratory drinks. After the first hour was in the bag, Patricia Arquette -- who ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television -- was spotted rocking shades and grabbing a drink from the outside bar.

She'd previously told ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet that she'd started drinking before the festivities even began after the zipper on her dress broke in the car and they had to sew her into the gown.

Before the evening was done, Chris Evans and his brother, Scott Evans, made sure to get a night cap and headed to the bar before the show ended for a few last cocktails.

A Gilmore Girls Reunion That Could Tease a Future Collaboration

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham and boyfriend Peter Krause were spotted grabbing a drink with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino -- who is also the creator and showrunner on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It's those kinds of kind reunions that show the real magic of the Golden Globes! However, the little meet-up also added fuel to the rumors and speculations that Graham might be making a Miss Maisel cameo sometime in the future.

Jennifer Aniston Shows Brad Pitt Some Love

One of the biggest moments fans were salivating for was the potential run-in between the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor and the Morning Show star. While we didn't see that, necessarily, there was clearly no animosity between the two. When Pitt nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, Anitson joined in with everyone else in the audience for a standing ovation for her ex.

Pitt spoke with ET on the red carpet and addressed the hotly anticipated possible meet-up, sharing, "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend!" He also admitted, however, that among Jen's fans who are hungrily awaiting the upcoming Friends reunion, their possibly Golden Globes meet-up would only be the "second most important reunion of her year."

Celebs Make Time for Their Admirers

When you're a celebrity attending the Golden Globes, you likely got there because of the people who championed you, which is why it seems most of the stars had no problem making time for their fans and admirers, even when trying to enjoy the festivities. From Billy Porter and Taylor Swift snapping pics with random people coming up to them in the ballroom to Gwyneth Paltrow signing autographs for a fan while sitting at her table with her husband, Brad Falchuk. Even Kyle Chandler was seen stopping to take a selfie with a fan while leaving the ballroom shortly before the end of the show. It was a good night for anyone looking to rub elbows with the Hollywood elite.

