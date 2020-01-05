Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Look Sensational at 2020 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift has hit the red carpet!

The 30-year-old singer arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, looking divine. The blonde beauty stepped out in a custom Etro couture floral patterned blue and green ball gown featuring a cut-out bodice and low-cut back.

Swift, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for the track "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats. This marks the multi-GRAMMY winner's third nomination. She was previously nominated in 2014 for her and Jack Antonoff's song, "Sweeter Than Fiction," for One Chance. Her song from The Hunger Games, "Safe and Sound," also received a Best Original Song nomination in 2013.

In a Cats featurette, Swift -- who plays Bombalurina in the film -- opened up about wanting to create a new song for the classic musical: "There was an ambition and aspiration to have an original song in the movie. Just very much this understanding of, 'Let's write the best song we can.'"

Swift's boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, also posed for pics before she stepped onto the red carpet. He looked dapper in a dark tuxedo for the occasion.

Meanwhile, win or not, Swift has had an incredible 2019, releasing her highly anticipated album Lover and making her voice heard amid her and Scooter Braun's drama.

