Patricia Arquette suffered a last-minute wardrobe malfunction on her way to the 2020 Golden Globes. Luckily, she said a little karaoke and whiskey helped to save the day!

The Act actress -- who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television -- stopped to talk to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, and she shared that despite the fashion hiccup, she's ready for a fun night.

"Getting in the car, my zipper broke," she said of the wardrobe malfunction to her evening gown. "I knew the zipper was bad when I tried it on but it just tore up so I had to drive back and they had to sew me in."

To lighten up the mood, Arquette said karaoke and a drink helped to make the situation a little better. "We did karaoke, I drank some whiskey. I'm telling the truth here," she shared. "It was a good old time. I'm ready, I've been karaoking, my vocal cords are warmed up, I'm ready to sing."

The two-time Golden Globe winner went on to say that the ceremony is always a "really fun night."

"This is really fun and it's a celebration of the global film community and the incredible different critics and people that write about film in all the magazines around the world and discover great films," she said. "It's a really fun night."

The 51-year-old star concluded her interview with a toast to her favorite cause, givelove.org.

"It's my NGO and we do ecological sanitation in the developing world," Arquette detailed. "We build toilets at schools all over the world and do pilots and mega slums and different projects like that. So this is for givelove.org."

