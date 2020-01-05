Golden Globes 2020: All the Couples That Made You Say 'OMG, They're Together?!'
Some of the hottest couples in Hollywood hit the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but along with the J.Lo and A-Rods, the Bey and Jays and Ellen and Portias, were those couples that always make you go, "OMG, they're together?!"
From the new couples making their red carpet debut to longtime loves that keep things under the radar, here's a look at some of the more surprising pairs at the Globes on Sunday.
Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson
The new couple made their relationship red carpet official at the Globes, walking the carpet together and holding hands inside the show.
Michelle Williams & Tommy Kail
Another new couple, Williams and Kail flaunted their engagement -- and her barely-there baby bump -- on the carpet, posing together for pics before the Fosse/Verdon star won Best Actress in a Limited Series for the miniseries they worked on together.
Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara
One of those "under-the-radar" couples, Phoenix and Mara -- who reportedly got engaged last year -- barely posed for photos together on the Globes carpet ahead of the Joker star's win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons
The Fargo co-stars initially kept their relationship very hush-hush, but they've since become red-carpet staples as well as parents -- welcoming son Ennis in May 2018. At the 2020 Globes, it was Dunst's turn to shine, as she earned a nod for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
The directorial power couple -- who welcomed their first child, son Harold, in early 2019 -- each have films in awards contention this season, with Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women earning two nominations at Sunday's Golden Globes and Baumbach's Netflix drama, Marriage Story, scoring six. Though both Gerwig and Baumbach went home empty-handed, there was one win they could both celebrate -- Laura Dern's Best Supporting Actress trophy was for Marriage Story, but she also had a celebrated supporting turn in Little Women.
Lulu Wang & Barry Jenkins
Another power couple behind the camera, Jenkins made the awards season rounds last year with If Beale Street Could Talk, and this year it was Wang's turn. Her heartbreaking and deeply personal film, The Farewell, earned two Golden Globe nominations: Best Foreign Film and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Awkwafina, who took home the prize and sent a special thanks to Wang in her acceptance speech.
Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen
This comedic couple has been together since 2014, though they've made the rounds more recently for Lyonne's celebrated turn on Netflix's Russian Doll. Though she lost out to Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Sunday's show for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, it was great to see their coordinated looks on the carpet!
Peter Krause & Lauren Graham
The Parenthood pair kept their romance under wraps until the show ended (they were playing siblings, after all), but they have since become one of our very favorite TV power couples.
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn
Not that we'd ever forget about them, but these two are so rarely spotted in public together that it's worth celebrating some new pics!
Check out more of the cutest couples from the 2020 Golden Globes in the gallery below!
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston Can't Get Enough of Brad Pitt's Dating Joke at 2020 Golden Globes
2020 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List
Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge On 'Fleabag' Getting Obama's 'Stamp of Approval (Exclusive)