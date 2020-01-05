Michelle Williams can add another award to her collection!

At the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, the 39-year-old actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work on Fosse/Verdon.

Williams beat out Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Joey King (The Act), Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) and Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) to take home the prize. The actress began by thanking those for her support, before delivering a passionate speech about women's right to choose when, how and with whom she would like to have children.

"I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live yours," she said. "So women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

"Which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget, we are the largest voting body in this country," she stated. "Let's make it look more like us."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Williams won in the same category at the 2019 Emmy Awards in September, she used her acceptance speech to call attention to pay inequality. Following her speech, Williams told ET why she wanted to speak about the topic.

"You know, when you're sitting there, you're like, 'Win or lose, it doesn't really change anything,'" she said at the time. "Part of me wanted to win just because I wanted to be able to talk about pay equality. And not about what it's like for me because I have it so much better than so many, but I really wanted to be able to talk about what it was like for most women."

"It's been the great privilege of my lifetime to sort of find myself as the spokesperson for pay inequity," she added.

