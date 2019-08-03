'Fleabag,' Michelle Williams Win Top Honors at 2019 TCA Awards

The winners for the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards are here.

Amazon's Fleabag took home top honors at the 35th annual awards ceremony, taking home Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and an individual award for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won Individual Achievement in Comedy, for her rousing performance in the title role.

Fosse/Verdon star Michelle Williams was recognized for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the FX miniseries, winning Individual Achievement in Drama.

Other programs recognized included Better Call Saul, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Queer Eye, Leaving Neverland and Arthur.

Deadwood was honored with the coveted Heritage Award and creator David Milch received the Lifetime Achievement honor.

Comedy duo and late-night hosts Desus & Mero, who lead their own Showtime series, emceed the event, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

See the full list of winners below.

Lifetime Achievement Honoree

David Milch

Heritage Award

Deadwood – HBO

Individual Achievement in Drama

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects – HBO

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America

Billy Porter, Pose – FX

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – HBO

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Amazon

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes – CBS

America To Me – Starz

Leaving Neverland – HBO

Our Planet – Netflix

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

Surviving R. Kelly – Lifetime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

Making It – NBC

Nailed It! – Netflix

Queer Eye – Netflix

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat – Netflix

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Arthur – PBS Kids

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Muppet Babies – Disney Junior

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety

Desus & Mero – Showtime

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee -TBS

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries

Chernobyl” – HBO

Deadwood: The Movie – HBO

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

Fosse/Verdon – FX

Sharp Objects – HBO

When They See Us – Netflix

Outstanding New Program

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Other Two – Comedy Central

Pose – FX

Russian Doll – Netflix

Succession – HBO

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Better Call Saul – AMC

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Homecoming – Amazon

Killing Eve – BBC America

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Barry – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon

The Good Place – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Russian Doll – Netflix

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Veep – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Program of the Year

Chernobyl – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon

Game of Thrones – HBO

Pose – FX

Russian Doll – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

