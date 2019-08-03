'Fleabag,' Michelle Williams Win Top Honors at 2019 TCA Awards
The winners for the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards are here.
Amazon's Fleabag took home top honors at the 35th annual awards ceremony, taking home Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and an individual award for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won Individual Achievement in Comedy, for her rousing performance in the title role.
Fosse/Verdon star Michelle Williams was recognized for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the FX miniseries, winning Individual Achievement in Drama.
Other programs recognized included Better Call Saul, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Queer Eye, Leaving Neverland and Arthur.
Deadwood was honored with the coveted Heritage Award and creator David Milch received the Lifetime Achievement honor.
Comedy duo and late-night hosts Desus & Mero, who lead their own Showtime series, emceed the event, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.
See the full list of winners below.
Lifetime Achievement Honoree
David Milch
Heritage Award
Deadwood – HBO
Individual Achievement in Drama
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects – HBO
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Billy Porter, Pose – FX
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – HBO
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll – Netflix
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – Amazon
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
60 Minutes – CBS
America To Me – Starz
Leaving Neverland – HBO
Our Planet – Netflix
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
Surviving R. Kelly – Lifetime
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Great British Baking Show” – PBS
Making It – NBC
Nailed It! – Netflix
Queer Eye – Netflix
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat – Netflix
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
Arthur – PBS Kids
Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety
Desus & Mero – Showtime
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee -TBS
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Netflix
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries
Chernobyl” – HBO
Deadwood: The Movie – HBO
Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
Fosse/Verdon – FX
Sharp Objects – HBO
When They See Us – Netflix
Outstanding New Program
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Other Two – Comedy Central
Pose – FX
Russian Doll – Netflix
Succession – HBO
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Better Call Saul – AMC
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Homecoming – Amazon
Killing Eve – BBC America
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Barry – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon
The Good Place – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Russian Doll – Netflix
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Veep – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)
Program of the Year
Chernobyl – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon
Game of Thrones – HBO
Pose – FX
Russian Doll – Netflix
When They See Us – Netflix
RELATED CONTENT:
2018 TCA Awards: The Complete Winners List
'Killing Eve,' 'The Americans' Top 2018 TCA Awards Nominations
Related Gallery