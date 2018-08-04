2018 TCA Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2018 TCA Awards winners have been announced.
Emceed by Robin Thede, host of BET's late-night show The Rundown With Robin Thede, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, The Americans was the most decorated series of the night.
Leading the 34th annual awards show with four nominations, the FX espionage drama, which came to its conclusion this year, received the Program of the Year trophy, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Individual Achievement in Drama for Keri Russell's performance.
The Good Place took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown won Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. Rita Moreno was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the NBC sitcom Friends was given the Heritage Award.
The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 television season, as selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.
Check out the full list of winners below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX
Keri Russell, The Americans – FX **WINNER**
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon **WINNER**
Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC
Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
Bill Hader, Barry – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN **WINNER**
60 Minutes – CBS
Blue Planet 2 – BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
The Vietnam War – PBS
Wild Wild Country – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show – PBS
Nailed It! – Netflix
Project Runway – Lifetime
Queer Eye – Netflix **WINNER**
RuPaul's Drag Race – VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel
Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Sesame Street – HBO **WINNER**
Sofia the First – Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO **WINNER**
Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace – Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX **WINNER**
Howards End – Starz
Patrick Melrose – Showtime
The Tale – HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry – HBO
Counterpart – Starz
GLOW – Netflix
Killing Eve – BBC America **WINNER**
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Mindhunter – Netflix
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans – FX **WINNER**
The Crown – Netflix
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta – FX
Barry – HBO
GLOW – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC **WINNER**
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
One Day at a Time – Netflix
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans – FX **WINNER**
Atlanta – FX
The Good Place – NBC
The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)
Killing Eve – BBC America
This Is Us – NBC
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE:
Rita Moreno
HERITAGE AWARD:
Friends -- NBC
