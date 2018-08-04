2018 TCA Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2018 TCA Awards winners have been announced.

Emceed by Robin Thede, host of BET's late-night show The Rundown With Robin Thede, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, The Americans was the most decorated series of the night.

Leading the 34th annual awards show with four nominations, the FX espionage drama, which came to its conclusion this year, received the Program of the Year trophy, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Individual Achievement in Drama for Keri Russell's performance.

The Good Place took home the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown won Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. Rita Moreno was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the NBC sitcom Friends was given the Heritage Award.

The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2017-18 television season, as selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

Check out the full list of winners below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC America

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX

Keri Russell, The Americans – FX **WINNER**

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon **WINNER**

Ted Danson, The Good Place – NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – CNN **WINNER**

60 Minutes – CBS

Blue Planet 2 – BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

The Vietnam War – PBS

Wild Wild Country – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show – PBS

Nailed It! – Netflix

Project Runway – Lifetime

Queer Eye – Netflix **WINNER**

RuPaul's Drag Race – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor – Disney Channel

Muppet Babies – Disney Junior

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Sesame Street – HBO **WINNER**

Sofia the First – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO **WINNER**

Late Night With Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace – Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX **WINNER**

Howards End – Starz

Patrick Melrose – Showtime

The Tale – HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry – HBO

Counterpart – Starz

GLOW – Netflix

Killing Eve – BBC America **WINNER**

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Mindhunter – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans – FX **WINNER**

The Crown – Netflix

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta – FX

Barry – HBO

GLOW – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC **WINNER**

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

One Day at a Time – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans – FX **WINNER**

Atlanta – FX

The Good Place – NBC

The Handmaid's Tale – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

Killing Eve – BBC America

This Is Us – NBC

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE:

Rita Moreno

HERITAGE AWARD:

Friends -- NBC

