Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Golden Globes

Is Laura Dern on the way to winning her first Oscar?

We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but during Sunday's Golden Globes, Dern took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her turn as high-profile divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

"We long to be of service, to give voice to the voiceless," she said onstage. "And thanks to the brilliance of Noah Baumbach, I got to do just that -- give voice to...the divorce lawyer. Long overdue."

This marks Dern's eighth Globe nomination and fifth win, in addition to being named Miss Golden Globe in 1982. (Ahead of Marriage Story, she last won a Globe in 2018 for Supporting Actress in Big Little Lies.)

The Golden Globes marks the official start of awards season, and the Best Supporting Actress race is one of the year's tightest: In a neck-and-neck race between Dern and Jennifer Lopez, this win is a boon for the former on the road to the Academy Awards.

For Dern, she told ET she's just basking in having two films she adores in the mix.

"I love Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. They are my family," said Dern, who starred in Little Women for the former and Marriage Story for the latter. "To have made a movie with both of them in the same year and consider them both perfect films? Of course, all I want is for them to be acknowledged and more and more people to get to see their work. So that's always delicious."

