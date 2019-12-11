Reese Witherspoon surrounds herself with women who make her want to be better.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Wednesday, the actress opened up about declaring on Instagram that she just wants her Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern, to be proud of her.

"Netflix just changed their bio [on Twitter] to 'I just want Laura Dern to be proud of me' and I think it's a mood," Witherspoon said. "I think it's the new -- it's goals for 2020!"

Witherspoon will reunite with Dern at the 2020 Golden Globes, where the Marriage Story star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama for her role on The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman are nominated in the same category, while Meryl Streep is nominated for her supporting role on Big Little Lies.

"I mean, it was just an incredible day to get that call and to see the acknowledgment of Jen and Nicole and Meryl and Laura Dern and it just goes on and on," Witherspoon said. "It's really humbling to be part of these huge, incredibly impressive groups of people. And I'm just happy to be part of the team."

At Wednesday's event, the actress was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. "I mean, it is beyond the biggest honor," she shared. "Just to be part of the legacy of this woman who broke through so many barriers, ran a studio, produced so many amazing movies and did so much for our industry in so many ways is really just so humbling... I'm enormously honored."

Witherspoon's family -- including husband Jim Toth and her older two children, Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe -- were there to support her.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"I was like, 'You guys, you gotta show up for me because I'm really nervous.' And I look out there and it makes me feel grounded. They're my roots," she gushed.

"They're so sweet and it means a lot to me that they're there," Witherspoon added. "They just always support me and I'm really lucky to have a great family. I don't think I could do what I do if I didn't have that support at home."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Nearly Didn't Land Her 'Legally Blonde' Role

How Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Hahn and Others Turned Tom Perrotta’s Characters into Iconic Roles

Diane Sawyer Visits 'The Morning Show' Set With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Teases Which OG 'Legally Blonde' Stars Could Return for the 3rd Movie Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery