Jennifer Lopez will always be a winner in Alex Rodriguez's eyes.

The former baseball star penned a touching note to his fiancee on Instagram on Sunday, following her loss at the 2020 Golden Globes. Lopez was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her part in Hustlers, but lost to Marriage Story's Laura Dern.

"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," Rodriguez began his post, which was accompanied by a shot of Lopez on the red carpet.

"To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion," he added. "And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️."

Lopez was last nominated for a Golden Globe in 1998, for her role in Selena. The multi-hyphenate got emotional while recalling that moment and the advice she'd give herself after that loss while speaking with ET on Sunday's red carpet.

"It was 22 years ago, and it was -- I can't believe I'm here. I'm happy that I'm still here," Lopez shared, tearing up.



"[What would I tell the girl] who lost that day? I would tell her, 'Don't give up, keep going. It doesn't matter what happens tonight, you're still a winner,'" she added.

As for her upcoming wedding to Rodriguez, Lopez shared that they're in full planning mode.

"No breaking news right now, but we are planning it, that's all I can say. We're planning it for some time this year-ish," she said. "We have a couple ideas."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Dramatic Green-and-Gold Bow Gown at 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez Tearfully Shares Advice She'd Give Herself After Losing Golden Globe 22 Years Ago

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Considered Stripping When She Was Starting Out: 'It Sounded Awfully Good'

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Night Out in Palm Springs With Fiance Alex Rodriguez (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery