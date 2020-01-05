Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The superstar, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Ramona in the stripper heist film Hustlers, brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet as expected. She stunned in a statement gown that featured a gold bodice, oversized gold-and-green bow and voluminous white skirt.

For glam, J.Lo opted for a sleek braided bun updo, smoky eyes and glossy nude-colored lips. She also rocked more than 145 carats of Harry Winston emeralds and diamonds via a beautiful collar necklace, cushion-cut earrings, vintage 1959 bracelet and cocktail ring.

Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was of course by her side as the couple posed for the cameras. Rodriguez looked handsome in a classic black pantsuit.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The last time Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe was in 1998 for her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena, and tonight marks the continuation of the streak of acclaim that she has received for Hustlers in the last few months, which also includes SAG and Critics' Choice Award nominations.

Overall, the past year has been a big one for Lopez. She became engaged to Rodriguez in March, received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in June, turned 50 in July and broke the internet when she closed the Versace fashion show in September, rocking a recreation of the famous plunging, green jungle print dress that put her on the map back in 2000.

And 2020 is expected to be another career-defining year! In addition to her multiple nominations for Hustlers, Lopez will be performing the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, recently revealing to ET that she is in the beginning stages of rehearsals and explaining her goal for the iconic show.

"For me, I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun," she said. "Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening."

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Golden Globes in the gallery, below:

