New Year, New You -- How to Up Your Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Game in 2020
At the risk of being the millionth one to ask you: What are your New Year's resolutions?
For us, we're setting a few healthy goals for 2020: Move more every day, commit to a self-care routine, and don't splurge as much. All of these resolutions involve treating our bodies -- or our bank accounts -- better. (Haters will say they're "boring," but we say they're realistic.)
If you've set similar intentions and need a few tips to stay on track, you're in luck. ET Style is armed with content to keep you committed to your goals and feeling good.
Below, our most useful stories and advice for a happy, healthy 2020 and beyond.
Your Resolution: Get Moving
Whether your plan is to start walking, spinning or pumping iron, you can't do it naked. Shop our favorite activewear picks.
Perfect Running Shoes for Every Type of Runner
6 Pairs of Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable
The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity
Lululemon Deals You Can't Miss -- Leggings, Tops, Bras and More
Your Resolution: Practice Self-Care
From hair to face to skin, these beauty products are the creams of the crop. (Maybe we should also give up puns for 2020?)
The Best Face Oils for a Gorgeous Glow
The Best Face Masks to Use According to Your Skin Concern
The Best Face Moisturizer for Your Skin Type
The Best Foundations for Dry Skin -- Giorgio Armani, Maybelline, Hourglass and More
The Best Face Washes and Cleansers for Every Budget
Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Mandy Moore, Rihanna and Meghan Markle
Makeup and Skincare Products Jennifer Lopez Uses to Achieve Her Ageless Glow
Your Resolution: Shop More, Spend Less
If you, like us, could never give up shopping completely, join us on our quest for killer deals on fashion, beauty and other items.
17 Stylish Boots Under $200 to Wear Through Fall and Winter
The Dillard's Sale Is Still On! Shop the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals
Did You Know You Can Find These Luxury Products at Walmart?
Score Meghan Markle's Budget-Friendly Satin Skirt
The Best Women's Clothing Subscription Boxes: Trunk Club, Gwynnie Bee and More
Take 30% Off Ashley Graham's Swimsuits for All Collection
