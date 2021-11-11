Shopping

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Beauty Products Under $35

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon skincare products
Hiraman/Getty Images

Holiday shopping has already started and with winter close behind, that means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is packed with deals on beauty products to restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye creamfoundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.

Shoppers are getting early deals from major retailers this year before Thanksgiving Day because of supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Online shopping is super simple with Amazon -- the easy ordering and delivery has made Amazon is a go-to for marked-down clothes and shoes, you can also score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. You can find tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the inline retailer. You'll find everything from L'Oreal Revitalift to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help you look your best. 

Amazon also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. As a bonus: If you're an Amazon Prime member, shipping is free.

Below, shop the best skin care products on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!) 

ET Style's Picks on Beauty Products at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale:

Davines This Is A Curl Building Serum
Davines This Is A Curl Building Serum
Amazon
Davines This Is A Curl Building Serum
Amazon shoppers love this curly hair serum. It has more than 2,000 5-star reviews. It promises well-defined curls even if you have coarse hair.
$27
PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo
PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo ORIGINAL Scent (16 oz) w/Argan Oil, Herbal DHT Blockers, Zero Sulfates, Natural Ingredients For Men & Women, All Hair Types
Amazon
PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo
Boost your hair's body with PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo. It uses natural ingredients to stimulate growth for thicker, stronger hair. 
$24$23
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Amazon
REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Made from volcanic rock, this face roller absorbs more excess oil than face blotting papers. 
$10
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$18
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
Amazon
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
This nail strengthener from OPI uses hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium to support harder, longer, stronger, natural nails.
$19$16
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin, Beauty Grade, 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
This coconut oil is a hair care product and skin care product all-in-one. It can be used in place of body lotion for a hydrating skincare routine or as a hair mask. 
$21$17
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.
$30$20
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Amazon
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful.
$10
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
Amazon
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone.
$9$4
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$18$13
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.
$20$18
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$19$18
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.
$30$28
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal.
$10
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.    
$15$8
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Amazon
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Physicians Formula's Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping instantly gives you the look of fuller lips with no lip injections required. Hyaluronic Acid is used for moisture that penetrates your skin to conceal fine lines in your lips.
$11
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
$15$14
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Amazon
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
If fall and winter weather mean brittle nails for you, you might want to try Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. 
$10$8
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
Amazon
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays.
$18$16
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Amazon
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production.
$30$15
Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend
Hair Food Coconut Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend
Amazon
Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend
If you do a lot of heat styling, this Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend may protect your locks from thermal damage. 
$12
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
$24$10
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera, Advanced Acne Cleanser for Face and Body
Amazon
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Don't worry about clogged pores with Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash. It's non-comedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, making it an excellent face and body cleanser for people of all ages with a variety of skin types -- including sensitive skin.
$23$20
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 
$26
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set
Amazon
NIVEA Skin Care Set for Her 4 Piece Gift Set
Nivea has been a trusted skincare brand for decades. This ultra-moisturizing gift set includes a body lotion, lip balm, hand cream with hydrating ingredients your skin needs in the winter. 
$21$20
iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
iUNIK Tea tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
Amazon
iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum
If you have acne, you know how some products can irritate your skin. This tea tree facial treatment from iUnik can soothe inflammation related to acne. 
$21$17
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed oil in the Honest Beauty facial oil. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.
$28$26
Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash
Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash
Amazon
Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash
This natural face wash works as a pore cleanser and skin toner, and aims to nourish the skin.
$25$24
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Amazon
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.
$15$13

 RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Now Before Black Friday

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals at Ulta to Shop Now

The 10 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Back in Stock for the Holidays

Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

Samsung Black Friday 2021: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Walmart Just Expanded Its Black Friday 2021 Deals Event

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

The Best New Streaming Box or Streaming Stick For You

 