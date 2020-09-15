Shopping

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products at Walmart

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
walmart beauty
Westend61/Getty Images

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list.

We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is 15% off!)

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korean and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredients lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale at Walmart.

The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
Walmart
The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer

Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)

REGULARLY $335

Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Estée Lauder
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Walmart
Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Estée Lauder

Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara! Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.

REGULARLY $28

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Walmart
24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth

Take nearly half off the regular price of this anti-aging face mask, which contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold.

REGULARLY $80

Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash
Obagi
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash
Walmart
Nu-Derm Foaming Gel Face Wash
Obagi

Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.

REGULARLY $43

Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands
Becca Cosmetics
Becca Cosmetics Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands
Walmart
Sunlit Bronzer in Bali Sands
Becca Cosmetics

Even if you haven’t seen a beach in months, you can fake a sun-kissed glow thanks to Becca Cosmetics. Your coworkers will be none the wiser.

REGULARLY $38

Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
It's a 10
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
Walmart
Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
It's a 10

The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype.

REGULARLY $37.99

Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Guerlain
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Walmart
Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Guerlain

A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: Your skin will look radiant, they have a sweet violet fragrance -- and you can get them for more than $20 off list price at Walmart.

REGULARLY $64

Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black
Walmart
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Intense Black
Stila

Do you have a different black eyeliner for every day of the week, or is that just us? Either way, you'll want to add Stila's foolproof, smudgeproof liner to your stash.

REGULARLY $22

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart
Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay

It wouldn’t be an ET Style Best List without an eyeshadow palette. This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.

REGULARLY $54

Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Alterna
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Walmart
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Alterna

Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there’s also fun stuff like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.

REGULARLY $52

GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
Walmart
GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow

Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.)

REGULARLY $59

Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream
Shiseido
Shiseido Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream
Walmart
Benefiance NutriPerfect Day Cream
Shiseido

If you’re looking for a good multitasking day cream, this Shiseido moisturizer helps fight wrinkles and discoloration while combating UV rays.

REGULARLY $90

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Botox Alternatives: 17 Wrinkle Treatments You'll Love

The Best Face Moisturizer for Every Skin Type

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% on Your Favorite Products

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is Here: Shop The New Makeup Line!

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles and Hand Cream

KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More

The Best Beauty Deals From L'Occitane

 

Goop Beauty Products We're Into (and Can Actually Afford)

Walmart Launches Walmart Plus In Challenge to Amazon Prime

Score the $10 Walmart Jeans Stylish Girls Are DIY-ing on TikTok