20 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Saucony, Nike, Brooks, On, Asics and More
Fall is here for a limited time and with it comes the best weather for running. If you need a good running shoe and haven't met your soul mate yet, we've got a few to show you. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries -- from blisters to fractures -- that could keep you off the road for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
Shop our favorite running shoes for women, below.
ET Style's Picks for Best Running Shoes for Women:
RELATED CONTENT:
We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike -- and It's on Sale for Black Friday
This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price
TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale
The Best Exercise Dresses You Can Buy Online
The Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 40% Off on Amazon
The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Women
15 Best Adidas Holiday Deals: Save on Gifts, Sneakers, Apparel & More
Marc Jacobs Cyber Week Deals: Save Big on Handbags, Sneakers and More
Amazon's Cyber Week Deals on Skechers
20 Deals on Holiday Gifts from Nike: Take Up to 50% Sneakers & Apparel
lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Workout