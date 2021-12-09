Fall is here for a limited time and with it comes the best weather for running. If you need a good running shoe and haven't met your soul mate yet, we've got a few to show you. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

The biggest reason finding a solid running shoe matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries -- from blisters to fractures -- that could keep you off the road for months.

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes out there -- even if you’re just doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. Check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Shop our favorite running shoes for women, below.

ET Style's Picks for Best Running Shoes for Women:

Asics GEL-Nimbus 23 Zappos Asics GEL-Nimbus 23 The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 23 is a classic that has been out for over two decades. ASICS used two GEL cushioning units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot to create the comfort associated with these timeless running shoes. $150 $130 Buy Now

On Cloud X Zappos On Cloud X The On Cloud X mixes training and running into a light and comfortable running shoe. They are lightweight trainers are suited best for gym sessions, workout classes, short runs, mixed-sports training and road running. $140 Buy Now

ALTRA Escalante 2.5 Zappos ALTRA Escalante 2.5 The ALTRA Escalante 2.5 prioritizes toe box comfort. Altra designed the toe box to match the real shape of your foot which is wider through out the midsole and forefoot with a more squared-off toe. While this is a great women's running shoe, it's also good for trail running and you can't beat this price for a trail shoe. $130 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT Nike Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT In addition to the perfect pop of color for your athleisure styles, these Nike running shoes have a high arch to give you the support you need for a long run or marathon training. $200 $190 Buy Now

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes The Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes are speed-friendly racing shoes. We can't promise that you'll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with with arch support and a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there's a definite chance that you'll look like a blur during your next sprint. $190 Buy Now

Asics GT 2000 9 Trail Zappos Asics GT 2000 9 Trail If you're looking for a good stability running shoe (trail running usually calls for a stability shoe), the Asics GT 2000 9 Trail is one you want to try. Traile runners like the high-energizing foam midsole cushioning along with rear and forefoot gel to reduce the force of impact. It also has lace eyelets for flexibility to disperse tension. $120 $110 Buy Now

On Cloud Swift Bloomingdale's On Cloud Swift Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe -- even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement. $130 Buy Now

Karhu Ikoni 2020 Amazon Karhu Ikoni 2020 The Karhu Ikoni 2020 were developed so that they fit comfortably for a wide range of different foot shapes while still delivering a performance-minded and comfortable run. $130 $98 Buy Now

Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Zappos Brooks Women's Glycerin 18 ​ Mile after mile, you'll be thanking yourself for getting the Brooks Glycerin 19. The rubber sole ensures traction with each step while the DNA Loft provides plenty of cushioning. All together, that makes it the right shoe for road running and cross training. $150 Buy now

Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes Zappos Hoka One One Women's Clifton 7 Running Shoes If you're a seasoned runner, and you haven't tried a Hoka shoe yet, you're missing out. If you're trying out different shoes, you'll notice the thick midsole and broad outsole for a wider foot. They're perfect for the long distance run, be it a 10K or prepping for a marathon. The extended heel in Hoka One One's Clifton 7 is designed to provide some of the smoothest impact on unpredictable terrain. $160 Buy Now

Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit Nike Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit The Nike Women's Joyride Run Flyknit are ranked as one of the best running shoes for women. It's a lightweight shoe developed to make running feel easier by incorporating tiny foam beads into the sole to help cushion your foot. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. $180 $42 Buy Now

Saucony Ride 13 Saucony Saucony Ride 13 The Saucony Ride 13 is crafted with three layers of cushioning to conform to everyone's unique foot shape, weight and gait pattern. This technology helps facilitate a dynamic fit that works for every runner. $180 $62 Buy Now

Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Zappos Asics GEL-Kayano 27 The Asics GEL Kayano 27 is designed to be a good stability shoe. This running trainer features high energizing cushioning specifically crafted for road running (read: you don't want to use it for a trail run). $160 $110 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​ Zappos Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 ​ The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system tp help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. $130 Buy Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbirds Allbirds Tree Dashers The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe. $125 Buy Now

Brooks Ghost 13 Zappos Brooks Ghost 13 Brooks Ghost 13 are a solid choice in running shoe for just about any athlete. It features a responsive foam that works with its cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort while maintaining shoe stability. $130 Buy Now

