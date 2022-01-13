We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Full disclosure: I do not like working out. I say this every year, but I do want to start exercising more for my physical and mental health. Naturally, I found this opportunity to try out obé Fitness as a way to give myself a little kick in the tush and get my body moving. From now through Jan. 31, obé is offering 50% off when you sign up for an annual subscription, which is regularly $199.

If you haven't heard of obé before, it's a digital fitness platform where you can take classes virtually from anywhere, and each class is taught by professional fitness instructors and trainers. It's kind of like having a private fitness class at your fingertips, and it can be streamed on your smart phone, TV or tablet. No matter if you're a beginner, like me, or you're already an active person, obé has classes for everyone and every level. obé strives to make working out fun, friendly and accessible. Classes range in variety, including HIIT, dance, sculpt, yoga, pilates, cardio, boxing, barre, cycling and more.

The convenience of obé intrigued me the most. As someone who is really lazy about working out, I found that I didn't have an excuse to not tune into a class. I literally just pick whatever live or on-demand class I'd like to do, stream it on my TV and get moving -- right in the comfort of my apartment. The duration of the classes isn't exhaustingly long either; they go from 10 to 30 minutes.

Depending on how I feel, I personally love a chill yoga class or an upbeat cardio class. Walter K. has been my favorite instructor so far. His Endurance classes get my heart rate up, while his energetic personality and fun music choices (Doja Cat, JAY-Z, etc.) keep me going.

There are three different types of classes from obé: Live, Replay and Express. obé features a schedule of 22 classes per day that are live broadcasted from New York. If you miss a Live class, you can always stream over 6,000 on-demand Replay classes whenever, wherever. If you're ever in a rush, obé has a section for Express classes, which are all 10-12 minute classes, whether you want to do a quick upper body sculpt or calming breath work. obé recommends striving for five classes per week, specifically three Strength and two Cardio-based workouts. obé is also a favorite among celebrities. Their VIP members include SZA, Kate Hudson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kelly Ripa and more.

I appreciate that there is no pressure with obé, but having workout classes at my convenience encourages me to stick to a weekly exercise routine. After a long day of work, I don't need to drive somewhere or worry about parking to make it to a workout class. If you live somewhere that has cold winter weather, you don't need to leave the house at all to get your sweat on. The classes are simply fun and easy-to-follow, but they have the perfect amount of challenge and structure for me. I'm not overwhelmed by hard-to-understand numbers and far-fetched fitness goals. I previously scrolled through YouTube to find at-home workout videos, but have never stuck to a routine. With obé's curated fitness platform, I don't have to stress about finding a workout that'll keep me interested and motivated, thanks to their expansive range of workouts.

