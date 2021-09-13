Shopping

The Best Face Oils You Can Buy Right Now -- L'Occitane, La Mer, Chanel, Kiehl's and More

By ETonline Staff, Megan Deem
There are so many products out there to make us look good. With foundation, lipstick, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser (phew!), it is easy to forget to add a face oil into your beauty regimen.

Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit you no matter what your skin type is.

Ahead, shop our top picks for the best face oil -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.

Shop these amazing face oils from Drunk Elephant, Biossance, Chanel, True Botanicals, Sunday Riley and so many more.

Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty
Juice Beauty USDA Organic Treatment Oil
Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula, according to Juice Beauty. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.  
$42 AT JUICE BEAUTY
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
If you're looking for a facial oil from a clean beauty brand that delivers results, we recommend the True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil. The bestseller is "clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and increase hydration levels," according to the brand. Olivia Wilde uses it in her beauty routine. 
$110 AT TRUE BOTANICALS
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Amazon
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil
Farsáli Rose Gold Elixir Oil is said to be infused with 24k gold, which made it a social media sensation. It's also made with vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids along with Rosehip seed oil to help boost brightness. It also contains vitamin C and vitamin A to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and discoloration.  
$35 AT AMAZON
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil instantly absorbs into the skin with advanced Vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 
$40 AT AMAZON
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
According to L'Occitane, a bottle of this award-winning oil-in-serum sells every minute worldwide. Apply before you sleep as it works to renew dry skin and fight against the appearance of a dull, lackluster complexion caused by environmental aggressors and reveal glowing skin.
$89 AT L'OCCITANE
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
According to Sephora, this luxurious face oil from Biossance hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow, formulated with vitamin C and squalene. Good for all skin types. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Jonathan Van Ness are fans. 
$72 AT SEPHORA
Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Rosehip Seed and Fruit Universal Face Oil
Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Rosehip Seed and Fruit Universal Face Oil
Amazon
Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Rosehip Seed and Fruit Universal Face Oil
The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits to "reveal a more radiant surface across your visage," stated on the SkinStore website. 
$58 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil
This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100% virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical-busting antioxidants, according to Sephora. 
$72 AT SEPHORA
Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Sephora
Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines, according to Sephora.
$62 AT SEPHORA
Glossier Futuredew
Glossier Futuredew
Glossier
Glossier Futuredew
The Glossier Futuredew is a oil serum hybrid formulated with non-greasy nourishing oils and plant-based extracts that keeps the skin feeling and looking glowy and moisturized, as described by Glossier. 
$24 AT GLOSSIER
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
This splurgy silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant, according to the brand. 
REGULARLY $250
La Mer The Renewal Oil
La Mer The Renewal Oil
Nordstrom
La Mer The Renewal Oil
If you're looking to splurge, the La Mer Renewal Oil is one to consider. The multitasking, dual-phase oil is said to help soften fine lines and wrinkles, while improving the look of firmness of the skin, according to the Nordstrom website. 
$140 AT NORDSTROM
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Face Oil
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Face Oil
Nordstrom
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion Face Oil
Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch, described on the Nordstrom website. 
$24 AND UP AT NORDSTROM
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed oil in the Honest Beauty facial oil. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is cult favorite for its lavender essential oil and other botanical oils that aid in smoothing skin texture overnight.
$29 AND UP AT NORDSTROM
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. 
$26 AT AMAZON
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Nordstrom
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin.
$135 AT NORDSTROM

