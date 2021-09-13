The Best Face Oils You Can Buy Right Now -- L'Occitane, La Mer, Chanel, Kiehl's and More
There are so many products out there to make us look good. With foundation, lipstick, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser (phew!), it is easy to forget to add a face oil into your beauty regimen.
Face oil is wildly popular for a reason. Purists love it for its minimal (and often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. Trust us when we say: Just a few drops of these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. From sensitive skin to mature skin, there's a great face oil to suit you no matter what your skin type is.
Ahead, shop our top picks for the best face oil -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.
Shop these amazing face oils from Drunk Elephant, Biossance, Chanel, True Botanicals, Sunday Riley and so many more.
