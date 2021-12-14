Halle Berry's Skincare Routine Revealed
Halle Berry Shares Her At-Home Skincare Routine
If your 2022 resolution is to finally create a manageable skincare routine, Halle Berry is here to help. We've long admired those who are together enough to incorporate daily skincare, so we can't thank Berry enough for showing us that gorgeous skin is completely attainable with her easy-to-follow instructions.
The 53-year-old actress shared her at-home facial and skincare secrets via IGTV, and we can't wait to try it out ourselves. Not only is the process broken down into four simple steps, but many of the products are affordable too, so we can finally achieve our 2022 skincare goals with absolutely no sweat.
Berry looks gorgeous in the video, rocking a silky black chemise and a towel wrapped over her head.
"If you guys know, you know that I love a good facial and that skincare has been a big part of my [regimen] since I was 16 years old. I do it twice a day religiously. I never miss a day," Berry says.
Step 1: Cleanse
"Cleansing is really important. You can't miss it. You gotta do it morning and you have to do it at night," the star explains as she applies the Rehydrating Cleanser from her red carpet facialist Olga Lorencin's skincare line.
A proper application of product is of utmost importance in her routine -- with every product Berry uses, she takes her time and thoroughly works the face cleanser into the skin in circular motions for at least one minute.
To take cleansing one step further, Berry uses the electric Philips Visapure 3-in-1 Facial Brush to massage the skin in an upward motion for an extra clean result.
"This is going to serve you well as the years go by," the ageless beauty quips.
Berry emphasizes to never forget to apply product on the neck as well: "Don't forget to get down here and get your neck. Oftentimes we do the face and we forget that our face is attached to our neck and that also needs to be cleaned and needs some love."
Step 2: Exfoliate
After cleansing and wiping the face completely dry, Berry uses the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub to exfoliate, again, rubbing in the product in a circular motion until it's evenly distributed before rinsing off.
"I really like it. It's very eucalyptus-y. And you feel like these little grains, feels like sand, but you know it's attacking all this dry, dead skin and sort of sloughing that off," she explains.
"I've tried lots of [exfoliators] over the years and and it consistently stays my favorite," she continues.
Step 3: Hydrating Mask
For the third step, Berry opts for the SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque, a clear hydrating gel formula that helps plump fine lines.
"In the winter months, I like to use hydration [mask] much more than clay [mask]. Clay can be kind of drying at least for my skin," the Oscar-winning actress shares.
She slaps the face mask onto the face and down the neck, leaving it on for 15 minutes.
"Somehow I feel like it wakes up my skin cells. It just feels better. It feels refreshing," Berry says of the slapping motion.
Step 4: Moisturizer
As the final step, Berry moisturizes her face with the Olga Lorencin Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum, massaging and tapping the serum onto the skin.
"When you put the good-good on, that's what I call it, the good-good," Berry says of her favorite part of the routine. "It's when you give your skin a nice drink. I love for my skin to drink a good dose of lactic acid, that's what this is. It continues to slough off the dry, dead skin, always leaving the most fresh skin on the surface."
"When skin looks good, everything else looks good, so I've always believed you gotta start with the skin. You gotta start with the canvas. You can't paint a pretty picture if you don't have a good canvas." she concludes.
