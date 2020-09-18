14 Best Face Masks for Every Skin Type

Whether it's a cream, clay, gel, charcoal or sheet version, face masks (for beauty) are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown.

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day.

Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Whether making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.

Here are some of our top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now.

PHAT Glow Facial Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Ole Henriksen In addition to bringing back memories of ‘90s slang, this creamy treatment will also bring back your glow. It uses polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) and Nordic sap to create a gently exfoliating formula that can hydrate, minimize pores, diminish fine lines and help you reclaim your natural radiance. $50 at Ole Henriksen

24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth Sephora 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask Peter Thomas Roth This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day. $85 at Sephora

Moisture Mask Révive Lookfantastic Moisture Mask Révive This pricey pick is a luxurious treat for your complexion that uses a high-tech blend of moisturizing humectants, mung bean seed extract, vitamin C and ATP (a kind of energy booster for the skin). Smooth on the pearlescent formula and watch it change to a molten golden hue as it hydrates, firms, brightens, smooths -- and makes you feel like a million bucks. $150 at LookFantastic

Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish Origins Amazon Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish Origins Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish is good for all skin types including normal, oily, combination and dry. This Origins mask is formulated with bamboo charcoal and is purifying, gentle and detoxifies your skin. $34 at Amazon

Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss Amazon Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss With an ice cream–like texture, this creamy and dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.

$15.99 at Amazon

Deep Cleanse Mask GlamGlow Sephora Deep Cleanse Mask GlamGlow If your skin has a hangover -- be it from not getting enough sleep, piling on pore-clogging makeup or “forgetting” to wash your face before bed -- this sheet mask is a must. Apply it to dry skin and let sit for 10 minutes. As the time ticks by, the bamboo charcoal sheet begins to oxygenate and create microbubbles, working the detoxifying ingredients into the skin to draw up the dead cells, pollution, product buildup and oil clinging to it. Remove the mask, pat the foam into skin -- and see an instant improvement in everything from acne and dark circles to rough texture and dullness. $9 at Sephora

3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask Honest Beauty Amazon 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask Honest Beauty The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free. $19.99 at Amazon

GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack) Goop Beauty Goop GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack) Goop Beauty “At-home chemical peel” probably isn't at the top of your to-do list, but these overnight glycolic acid pads might shift your priorities. When used once weekly, this four-part treatment virtually guarantees softer, brighter, smoother skin in a month flat. A key ingredient aiding in this magical rejuvenation: Australian kakadu plum, a superfruit that’s packed with vitamin C. $45 at Goop

Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask Dr. Dennis Gross Sephora Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask Dr. Dennis Gross This clarifying mask is a lifesaver for anyone who deals with acne or the occasional pimple. It has oil-absorbing bentonite clay, skin-smoothing retinol, anti-inflammatory licorice root extract, colloidal sulfur to reduce blemishes and prickly pear to calm irritation. Apply a thin layer to wherever you’re breaking out, leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse. You can also wear it to bed and leave on overnight, letting it work its magic while you sleep. Either way, your skin is going to look clearer and less irritated after use. $28 at Sephora

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque The Ordinary Lookfantastic Salicylic Acid 2% Masque The Ordinary The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is an all-natural charcoal mask formulated to cleanse the skin and gently exfoliate. $12.30 at Lookfantastic

Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm One Love Organics Goop Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm One Love Organics We love a good multitasking beauty product, and this blend of coconut oil, mango butter and jojoba is a triple-threat. Use it as a cleanser, moisturizer or mask depending on what your skin is craving. $49 at Goop

Set of 4 Abeille Royale Honey Sheet Mask Guerlain Nordstrom Set of 4 Abeille Royale Honey Sheet Mask Guerlain Who knew honey could be très chic? Famed French beauty brand Guerlain uses the sweet stuff in these smoothing and anti-aging masks, inspired by the holistic medicine practice of dressing wounds with honey to speed up healing. (Guerlain sources the honey from a rare species of bees found on the island of Ouessant.) Just apply the mask to your face; it will mold to your contours seamlessly, then get to work instantly improving the look of wrinkles and adding essential moisture to your parched complexion. $108 at Nordstrom

GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Walmart GravityMud Firming Treatment GlamGlow Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) REGULARLY $59 $45 at Walmart

Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Sephora Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige There's a new delicious scent of the bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it smells like berry! $22 at Sephora

