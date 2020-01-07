Kate McKinnon learned the hard way that sometimes you just have to wing it.

The Saturday Night Live star attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with her older sister, Emily Lynne Berthold, on Sunday and as soon as the two found out they would be sitting at a table with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, they started brainstorming what to talk about.



“My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list,” McKinnon shared during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. “[We said,] ‘Well, what do we say? We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?’”



“The table that we were at -- well, you’re there and you are to me, everything,” McKinnon, 36, also said, about having DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, at the superstar table too. “And, then Portia, everything. And, then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there was also Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the table, which, I mean, they’re the king and queen of America. They were unbelievably gracious.”

While the A-list couple was gracious, McKinnon shared that when the moment came to bring out her prepped conversation starters, she “blew it.”

“My sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just … I pretended I had something on my pants,” she said. “I blew it. I blew it.”

While McKinnon has met many famous folks in her time, she noted that meeting Beyoncé is unlike any other celebrity encounter.

“We all know that’s different. We all know," she said.

See more fun moments from the Golden Globes below.

