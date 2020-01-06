A cake, an elevator, a dazzling outfit -- and some Justin Bieber!



Hailey Bieber posted an epic video featuring husband Justin’s song, “Yummy,” on Instagram on Monday.

Wearing a sexy, sparkly, plunging blazer dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, the 23-year-old star stands in the middle of an elevator with a three-tiered cake sitting on a stool beside her while attending a Golden Globes after-party.

Eyeing up the delicious treat, she then plunges into it, grabbing a huge handful and stuffing it into her mouth, devouring every piece with her bare hands.

The doors then slide shut as she continues to nod her head in delight.

“Just having a #yummy snack last night @instylemagazine 😂😏🍰🍰🍰,” she captioned the clip.

Hailey’s blonde locks were styled by Bryce Scarlett for the occasion, while her makeup was done by Denika Bedrossian, aka Dendoll.

Hailey’s fun and carefree post comes days after she opened up about the challenges of life in the public eye and how hurtful it can be to experience online bullying.

“[I] hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am," she wrote. "And the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection."

"I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!" she continued. "It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions."

See more on the Biebers below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Says 'It Hurts to be Torn Apart on the Internet' in Passionate Post

Hailey Bieber Shares Heartwarming Moments With Justin While Reflecting on Her Epic Year

Jennifer Aniston Drank Beyonce's Champagne at Golden Globes Thanks to Reese Witherspoon

Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Yummy’: All the References to Wife Hailey This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery