'Tis the season to share risque jokes about your love life with your wife on Instagram!

Justin Bieber got a little flirty with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Saturday, while sharing a video of himself playing hockey and successfully making a slick shot to score a goal during the game.

The singer -- who posted a number of videos from the game throughout the day -- celebrated this particular goal with a good -natured, suggestive joke about his manual dexterity and hand-eye coordination.

"Like my wife always says.... I got good hands," Justin captioned the clip.

The comment was mostly met with laughing emojis and prayer hands from many of Justin's friends -- including manager Scooter Braun, who simply responded with high five emojis.

However, it seems his fashion model wife took the joke in stride and even got a little flirty with her reply, commenting simply, "Fact."

It was a cute exchange between the lovebirds, which comes as Hailey has been spending a lot of time with Justin's family during the holiday season.

On Sunday, Justin shared another snapshot from what appears to be the stands of another hockey rink -- given the bench seating -- showing Hailey sitting with his sisters, Jazmyn and Allie, while holding his baby sister, Bay, on her lap.

"My girls," Justin captioned the adorable family pic.

For more on Justin and Hailey's adorable newlywed romance, check out the video below.

