Christmas isn't here yet, but Justin Bieber already has the best gift he could ever want.

The "As Long as You Love Me" singer gave his wife, Hailey Bieber, a shout-out in his latest Instagram post. Sharing a steamy black-and-white photo of the two from their Calvin Klein photo shoot, Justin captioned the pic with a message dedicated to his ladylove.

"My gift this year @haileybieber," he wrote alongside the snap. It's been a great 2019 for Justin and Hailey, who fabulously celebrated their second wedding surrounded by their friends and families in September.

The singer, meanwhile, couldn't get enough of his wife, also posting an Instagram Story of his "angel" while she was asleep. Captioning it "Litteral [sic] angel," Justin pans over to his wife and whispers her name. She then suddenly wakes up and says, "Baby," a little peeved he woke her up and is filming. The video ends with Justin holding in his laugh.

As for Hailey, she posted a couple of selfies, reflecting on the year.

"Almost done with work for 2019.. can’t believe how fast it’s gone! READY for 2020. and thanks for the necklace @jadellebh 😊," she wrote.

As the year, and decade, come to an end, revisit Justin's style evolution in the video below.

