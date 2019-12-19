Hailey Bieber is praising Taylor Swift's latest project!

The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to celebrate the release of Cats, which stars Taylor alongside the likes of Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and others.

In her posts, Hailey shared a screenshot of herself listening to "Memory" from the film. A followup post had Hailey declaring, "My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie."

Hailey's support of the film -- and by nature of the "Lover" singer's involvement, Taylor herself -- comes as a bit of a surprise, as her husband, Justin Bieber, has been in a public feud with Taylor as of late.

Justin's spat with Taylor is largely due to her ongoing feud with her former record label, Big Machine, and its new owner, Scooter Braun, who is Justin's manager. After Taylor accused Scooter of bullying her -- an allegation Scooter has denied -- Justin came out in support of his manager.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations," he wrote in part in June. "So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter."

Justin also reiterated his support of Scooter in November, when the feud leaked back into the news cycle.

Additionally, the Biebers faced backlash in October after appearing to mock Taylor's viral post-Lasik surgery freak out over a banana. At the time, Hailey took to Twitter to express disbelief that she made Swifties "THIS upset" after seeming to make fun of Taylor's video in one of her own.

"Being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable," she wrote in part. "Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!"

Cats hits theaters Friday, Dec. 20.

