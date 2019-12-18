The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is going to be purr-fect on Wednesday night!

ET has an exclusive first look from tonight's episode, which features Taylor Swift, along with her fellow Cats co-stars, Jason Derulo, newcomer Francesca Hayward, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson, teaming up with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a twist on his classic "Classroom Instruments" segment.

Fallon, the cast of Cats and The Roots recently got together to pre-tape a special performance of "Memory," in an ornate ballroom in New York City.

But instead of using classroom instruments like the segment usually calls for, they were challenged to use things one would find in an alleyway (trash can lids, buckets, a rain gutter, a milk bottle and brooms), along with busking instruments (guitars, tambourines), as a way to honor the film.

Watch ET's exclusive first look below.

The segment comes just one day after Hudson performed "Memory" on The Voice finale. The actress, who plays Grizabella in Cats, also sings the song in the movie, which hits theaters Friday, Dec. 20.

Tune into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday at 11:35 pm ET/PT on NBC, and hear more from the Cats cast in the video below.

