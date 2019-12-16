Jason Derulo Says His Package Was Airbrushed Out of 'Cats'

Jason Derulo has been making headlines lately for what he's... err... packing below deck. He's also busy promoting Cats and shared that he thinks the special effects department may have had their work cut out for them.

During a Monday interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, the 30-year-old musician revealed that he thinks his package was CGI'd out of the film entirely.

"They did CGI. I noticed that," he tells Cohen. "You think they airbrushed your penis out of Cats?" Cohen asks.

"One-hundred and twenty-five percent," Derulo insists. "I could see it in the trailer."

As Derulo notes that he's "not surprised" by the decision, Cohen adds that his character, Rum Tum Tugger, is "not known for being hung."

"That could have been a new thing, though!" Cohen quips. "I think to make it as cat-like as possible, that's what it was about."

The topic of Derulo's package came up earlier this month when Instagram took down a photo of him wearing underwear, which showed off his bulge. The image ended up being his most liked photo, even though it was only up for one afternoon.

Derulo notes that officials at Instagram had a meeting to discuss the image after he called out the platform for taking down the fully-clothed pic.

"I think it's hilarious that they had a meeting about my penis," he quips. "They were going to put it back up until TMZ caught me outside of a place."

He reveals that a TMZ photographer asked him if he was sporting a "semi" in the photo, and he jokingly replied that he was, prompting Instagram to maintain their original stance that the image was indecent.

Derulo recently opened up to ET about the photo and the hoopla surrounding it.

"I knew it was a thirst trap picture, but I didn't think when I posted it that it was gonna be my most liked photo in that first couple of hours," Derulo told ET. "I didn't think it was going to, like, be taken down by the 'gram. I didn't think it was gonna cause, like, this much thirst. Like, I mean, c'mon."

And of filming Cats in the CGI suit, he noted, "It held you in, like, weird areas and in some areas it was loose. So, in the stomach area, it was loose here and it was tight in other areas, but it's just not flattering."

