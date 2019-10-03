Taylor Swift got a real surprise during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a sneak peek of her sit down with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, he tells the "Lover" singer that he has a video that her mom, Andrea, recorded of her after she got lasik surgery.

"Your mom may or may not have taped you after surgery," Fallon tells a shocked Swift. "And she gave us the video!"

"For the television?!" Swift exclaims. Fallon continues, telling his audience that, "This is the world premiere. Check this out. This is Taylor Swift, post-surgery. You were, like, freaking out over a banana."

The one-minute video then shows a drugged-up, post-op Swift attempting to eat a banana and almost having an emotional breakdown when she didn't pick the one she wanted. In another clip, she's eating her banana in bed and her mom tells her to not fall asleep while she's eating.

"I'm not asleep. My mind is alive," she replies.

Swift's appearance on the late-night talk show host comes days before she's set to perform as the Saturday Night Live musical guest this weekend. Earlier in the day, SNL's Twitter posted a promo for the upcoming show, which will be hosted by Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

🎉 Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosts the show this weekend with musical guest @taylorswift13 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8yN64eq9WS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 3, 2019

In August, Swift released her long-awaited album Lover. The following month, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 29-year-old "London Boy" singer opened up about her decade-long feud with Kanye West.

In the interview she referenced everything from the 2009 MTV VMAs to West's song "Famous," which reignited bad blood between the pair in 2016.

"I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me -- because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me," Swift said of that period. "When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here -- I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, 'This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.' But that’s where I was."

Hear more in the video below.

