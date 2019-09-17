Taylor Swift Announces New Summer 2020 Tour Dates, Makes History

Are you ready for it?

Get ready for a not-so-“Cruel Summer” with Taylor Swift! The 29-year-old songstress has just announced new summer 2020 tour dates both in the U.S. and abroad.

She took to social media to share her reasoning behind the outdoor summer tour to promote her recently released album, Lover.

“For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunset and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music,” she wrote. “I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages… and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon!

Starting in June 2020, Swift has dates scheduled in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal, and Brazil. Stateside, she has dates in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Not only are there new tour dates in the future, but Swift will also be making history on July 25 and 26, 2020, as the first woman to open an NFL stadium at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 14, but Tix verified fans can get early access on Sept. 19.

