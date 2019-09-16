Taylor Swift to Serve as the New 'Mega Mentor' on 'The Voice': Watch!

Sorry, but we can’t calm down!

Taylor Swift is lending her talents to The Voice this season. The 29-year-old “Lover” singer will be serving as the NBC competition series’ “Mega Mentor.”

In addition to the celebrity coaches, the show always has additional celebrity mentors for the battle rounds, but the Mega Mentor helps in the show’s Knockout Rounds. Swift previously served as a Mega Mentor on season seven of The Voice.

Taylor Swift on season seven of 'The Voice.' Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend announced the casting news on their Instagram accounts on Monday with a cute video. In the clip, Legend and Shelton are trying to figure out who the Mega Mentor will be.

“I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star,” Shelton says, sitting outside of some cast trailers.

“I think the person’s like one of the most successful people in music,” Legend notes.

“That’s true, but I can’t be because I’m a coach,” Shelton jokes.

Just then, Swift walks out of a trailer rocking a black sparkly sequin blazer.

“Hay Tay!” Shelton loudly shouts.

Once she’s left, it dawns on the two musicians that Swift will be the Mega Mentor.

Swift will join the show to help mentor contestants for the Knockout Rounds. She’ll be joining Shelton, Legend, and coaches Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani.

Swift and Clarkson might have a lot to talk about this season after Clarkson encouraged the “You Need to Calm Down” singer to re-record her masters. Swift went public with her upset over her former label, Big Machine Records being purchased by Scooter Braun -- a celebrity manager she’s had lots of beef with in the past. Clarkson tweeted that Swift should re-record her masters, and later Swift revealed she plans to do just that next fall. For more, watch the clip below:

