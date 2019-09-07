Selena Gomez couldn't help but fangirl over Taylor Swift's new music.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram Story on Saturday to praise her good friend for her latest album, Lover, and its title track. Posting a screenshot of her listening to Swift's single, Gomez tagged Swift and left her a sweet message.

"You're just… unreal dude," the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer wrote. Swift, 29, then reposted Gomez's IG Story, adding, "I love you Selena."

Swift released her seventh studio album last month, and has been garnering a slew of positive feedback and support from many artists and fans.

Just last week, Demi Lovato also showed her support for Swift, writing her a special message on her social media.

"Life's too short for women not to support other women," the "Confident" singer, who has had some bad blood with Swift in the past, wrote. "Especially when women release great music on her Instagram Story. "Great job @taylorswift."

Swift reposted Lovato's message, writing, "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato."

Additionally, Keith Urban covered Swift's "Lover" during a recent concert, expressing that he wished he had written the song.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…. and a HUGE thx to my band as well – we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it,” Urban wrote on Instagram, along with a clip of the performance.

