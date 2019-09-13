Sheryl Crow wants fans to know there was no “Bad Blood” meant between her and Taylor Swift.

The 57-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify some comments she made on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about Taylor Swift’s battle for her masters. On the show, Crow, who recently joined Swift’s former label Big Machine Records, was asked about the “Lover” singer’s very public feud with the label and celebrity manager Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters.

At the time, Crow said, “I don’t know what the big stink was.”

But in a new Twitter video from her sick bed, Crow clarified her comments, noting it was due to poor word choice that fans thought she was dissing Swift.

“Some people think that I was negative about Taylor Swift on the Andy Cohen show and that was totally taken out of content to be honest,” she explains. “I don’t generally weigh in about other celebrities because I don’t keep up with celebrity news. So when I said, I didn’t know what the stink was about, I meant I didn’t know what the situation was about.”

To those who thought I was downplaying @taylorswift13’s masters changing hands, I chose the wrong word. I should have said I don’t know what the situation is instead of the word stink which sounds extremely negative. I have total respect for Taylor & always wish the best for her. pic.twitter.com/2uJ6ow7qDC — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 12, 2019

Turns out, Crow is a total Swiftie.

“I totally support Taylor. I think she does great humanitarian work, she’s outspoken politically, and she’s an awesome songwriter,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest” singer notes. “So all the stuff about the masters. I don’t know what her situation was. I know my masters have changed hands quite a few times, but I wouldn’t weigh in on what her situation is because I really didn’t know.”

She goes on to admit that she made a “totally wrong word choice.”

Since openly talking about Braun purchasing Big Machine and the rights to her masters, Swift has announced that she plans to re-record her first five albums next fall.

For more, watch the clip below:

