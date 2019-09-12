Sheryl Crow thinks Taylor Swift needs to calm down.

The 57-year-old country singer appeared on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked by a caller about recently signing with Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift’s beef with the label over Scooter Braun buying the company and the rights to her masters.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I live with my head in a big hole. I stay out of that world,” Crow admitted.

But she added that artists not owning their own masters is very common.

“I will say one thing about masters is, you know, I signed with a record label 30 years ago and within five years then it became owned by Interscope and then Interscope got bought by Universal, so these things, that’s just the way the business goes,” she said. “It’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times. So I don’t know what the big stink was, so I’m kind of out of the loop. So I don’t really know.”

Crow isn’t the only artist who has spoken out about Swift’s very public feud and decision to re-record her masters. Kelly Clarkson, who originally encouraged the singer to re-record her songs, opened up about it earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t really care about owning my masters or not,” Clarkson said. “I’m just like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to sing them until I’m dead, it’s fine.’ Somebody can make money off it, I don’t care. But hers is [different]. Like, I write half or a little more than half omg stuff. And hers is 100 percent of it. So I can see how it would matter to her.”

