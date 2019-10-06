It seems like absolutely everyone has enjoyed watching that video of an anesthetised Taylor Swift get super upset over a banana.

On Sunday, Justin Bieber went on Instagram Live for a lengthy video that mostly showed him gliding around his kitchen on hovershoes, and at one point he jokingly reenacted Taylor's post-Lasik surgery meltdown -- which Jimmy Fallon played during his Tonight Show interview with the singer on Thursday.

"It's not the banana that I wanted!" Justin screams, imitating Taylor's dazed and deeply concerned voice from the hilarious clip. "It not the right banana. It has no head!"

"That was so funny," Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber - who is filming the Instagram Live video - says from off-scream, referring to Swift's now-famous freakout.

📹 | Justin Bieber mocks Taylor’s Jimmy Fallon interview clip of Taylor after Lasik Surgery via Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/oPPAsMvQk1 — Taylor Swift Updates (Backup) (@TSUpdatesNYBU2) October 7, 2019

The imitation was brief, but some of Taylor's more vocal fans immediately began accusing Justin of throwing shade, and trying to stir up trouble.

While it seems that he may have just been quoting Taylor's viral video, many fans pointed to the recent feud between the two, stemming from the "Lover" singer's drama with Scooter Braun, who is Justin's friend and manager.

"I mean I’m not surprised at this point but [for real] she just had surgery??? Doing this is so uncalled for," one fan wrote on Twitter. "He’s literally just bullying her."

Meanwhile, some users - even devoted Swifties - didn't see a problem with the post.

"I legit don’t think they’re trying to make this a big deal, they just saw it and were laughing about it but everyones freaking out. Like what are they supposed to do not make fun of it? When everyone else is?" another commenter replied. "It was meant to be a funny video, at least they thought it was funny."

Meanwhile, fans are still having a good time with Taylor's original video, which the singer's mom allegedly gave to Fallon without her knowledge, which he then surprised her with during their sit-down.

The singer couldn't believe that he'd had managed to get in touch with her mom, and then talk her into getting the hilarious candid video.

"I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family," Taylor said, stunned. "I don't even know how you did that! Nobody has my mom's number."

Check out the video below for more on the amazing post-op viral video.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

PETA Responds to Justin Bieber's Instagram Rant Against Organization

Justin Bieber Posts PDA-Packed Wedding Pics With Wife Hailey

Taylor Swift Owns the 'SNL' Stage With Moving Performances

Scooter Braun Addresses Critics & Haters Following Taylor Swift Feud: 'They Don't Have All the Information'

Related Gallery