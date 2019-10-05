Taylor Swift hasn't lost a beat since the last time she stepped out onto the Saturday Night Live stage.

Swift served as the SNL music guest over weekend -- marking her fifth time performing on the sketch series - and the songstress absolutely slayed with two powerful, emotional sets.

For her first performance, Swift sat alone on stage rocking a green ensemble, sitting behind a green piano and in front of an emerald backdrop, surrounded by fluttering sheets of music in the air, which seemed to be suspended in time.

Delicately playing the piano, Swift delivered a touching acoustic rendition of "Lover," that captivated the audience with it's beautiful simplicity and raw emotion.

For her second set of the night, Swift donned a black blazer and dark ensemble and walked out into a dim set filled with Edison bulbs on stands for a performance of her sultry, saxophone-infused tune "False God."

Joined by SNL bandmember and long-time sax star Lenny Pickett -- as well as her keyboardist and two back-up dancers, Swift instantly made "False God" a song worth worshipping.

On Thursday, Swift sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and teased what songs she'd be performing during her appearance on SNL, while still remaining, appropriately, "a little cryptic."

"I'll do 'Lover,' but in a way I haven't performed it before," Swift revealed. "And then I'm going to do a song that I have never performed before at all, live." Hopefully, we'll get to see her perform it more often in the future.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

