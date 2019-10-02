Phoebe Waller-Bridge has her hands full as she prepares for her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live!

The Fleabag star and creator took home three awards, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing, at the 71st Primetime Emmys a few weeks ago, and she can't seem to put them down. In the SNL promo for this weekend's show, Waller-Bridge attempts to fulfill her hosting duties while holding all three of her statues.

"I am so excited and I am up for anything. I can do characters, I can do silly voices..." she tells some of the SNL cast members before demanding they help her drink some water so she can keep grasping her Emmys. "...I'm really happy to do political stuff."

Waller-Bridge does run into some issues when she tries to take the elevator but can't manage to press the button while also continuing to hold her awards.

Kidding aside, the 34-year-old British actress-writer does seem to be getting along nicely with the SNL team. On Tuesday night, Waller-Bridge was spotted leaving NYC restaurant Lattanzi with Lindsay Shookus, a producer on the NBC show. SNL cast members Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Chris Redd were also seen leaving the establishment.

An eyewitness tells ET that upon exiting the Italian restaurant, Waller-Bridge signed autographs and took photos with fans while Shookus waited for her.

Not only did Fleabag take home the Emmys' top comedy honor, but Waller-Bridge's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win broke Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' six-year winning streak.

"It's an honor," she told ET backstage at the awards show. "She's one of the people I most wanted to meet in the world. She's been someone that I've admired and watched for years and years and years, and now I've met her and it's amazing!"

Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with Waller-Bridge ahead of her big night on SNL!

