Andrew Scott graced the red carpet of the 71st Primetime Emmys on Sunday, where he chatted with ET's Leanne Aguilera about his role on Fleabag, which holds a very special place in the hearts of fans.

When asked how he feels about playing the show's "hot priest," he responded, "It's inescapable! I can't escape this. Yeah, it's great. It's amazing."

"I think it's important to say that the character is called 'priest' in the script when I read it. And the internet has taken it and done what they will with it," he hilariously clarified. "I think I would have been a little bit intimidated had it been called 'hot priest.' But it's amazing!"

As fans know, the Irish actor's character is a man of the cloth, who Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) falls hard for in season two. And, in the season finale, the pair even admitted their passion for one another!

"People are just obsessed with if they're ever gonna get back together," Scott said, when asked what feedback he's received for the role. He also admitted to getting asked about that fox that chased his character quite often.

"Lots of really strange questions about foxes," he said with a smile. "And, of course, if there's gonna be a third season, which there isn't."

Although the show is indeed ending, the 42-year-old leading man insisted that the show got the ending it deserved for its zany heroine.

"I think it's a good thing," he stated. "I think when something is beautiful and perfectly formed, there's no point…you'd be doing it for the wrong reasons, you know? But Phoebe and I have plans to work together again… When we decide exactly what that is, you'll be the first to know."

