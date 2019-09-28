There's nothing Billie Eilish does that isn't next-level brilliant.

The "Bury a Friend" singer made her Saturday Night Live debut during the show's Season 45 premiere, and took things to a whole new level when it comes to epic SNL performances.

Host Woody Harrelson introduced the singer as "the incomparable Billie Eilish," and he certainly didn't oversell just how incredible and unique her first set would be.

Standing alone in a very small box set designed to look like Grand Central Terminal, Eilish performed her hit single "Bad Guy" while dancing around in her signature oversized outfit, until she was suddenly walking on the walls, and eventually on the ceiling.

While so many other musicians embrace the iconic SNL stage, Eilish made things brilliantly unique with a rotating set that allowed her to seemingly defy gravity while belting out her catchy hit.

For her second number, Eilish performed the somber "I Love You," which showed her versatility as a captivating performer.

Ditching all the high-concept trappings of her first set, Eilish delivered a very stripped-down performance for her second set, showcasing her vocal talents while simply sitting next to her collaborator (and brother) Finneas O'Connell.

It was a heartbreaking and powerful number that didn't require anything more than Eilish's soulful singing, O'Connell's guitar strumming and a starry backdrop.

Eilish's masterful debut will hopefully be the first of many innovative appearances on the show.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT.

