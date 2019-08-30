Billie Eilish is defending her image.

Earlier this week, NYLON Germany debuted its three September covers, one of which featured a bald, naked, robot-like version of the 17-year-old singer. In an Instagram comment captured by Comments By Celebs, though, Eilish, claimed that she did not consent to her image being used in the magazine or on the cover.

"what the f**k is this s**t," Eilish, who recently covered Rolling Stone, questioned on the magazine's Instagram post. "1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input."

"3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way," she continued. "4. ANNNDDD YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F**KIN HAIR? boooooooooooo to you."

The magazine responded to Eilish's comment by editing the caption of their initial post.

"For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish," the updated caption read. "It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists."

"This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us," they added.

In the initial post, the magazine explained the concept for their upcoming issue, writing, "Welcome to the f**king full cover future 🌟@billieeilish is one of three cover stars for our new issue #8 on DIGITAL PRODIGIES, dropping this FRIDAY ⚡️⚡️⚡️"

"This issue is all different while still keeping our NYLON spirit alive: We asked fans to tell the stories of three digital prodigies who are redefining the future of being a Teen Superstar," they added.

ET has reached out to NYLON Germany for comment.

