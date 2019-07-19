Billie Eilish's New Collection Is Just as Cool and Edgy as She Is

Billie Eilish has just released a collection, and it's everything you'd expect from the "Bad Guy" singer.

Eilish launched a capsule with edgy L.A. brand Freak City for a 10-piece collection that boasts the 17-year-old's staples -- hoodies, tees and shorts -- offered in slime green and multicolors, boldly printed with her name.

Prices range from $40 to $90 and the collection is exclusively available on her site.

Eilish previously told ET's Katie Krause she likes to stand out when it comes to style.

"I like to be judged, so I wanna see heads look up," Eilish said of her fashion choices.

"It's really sick. It's kind of exactly what I would want people to care about," Eilish continued. "Like, I don't know, the things that people sort of know me for are all of the things that I want to be known for, if that makes sense? 'Cause style's always been something I care about."

Eilish's unique style caught the eye of luxury accessory brand MCM, which recently featured her as the face of its fall 2019 campaign.

Take a peek at Eilish's new collection, below.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish x Freak City Green Graffiti Hoodie, $90

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish x Freak City Green Graffiti Shorts, $60

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish x Freak City Graffiti Sports Bra, $40

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish x Freak City Graffiti All Over Print Shorts, $50

