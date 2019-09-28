Despite saying he's tired of playing Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as the embattled president in Saturday Night Live's Season 45 cold open, mocking his possible impeachment.

Baldwin's Trump kicked the star-studded cold open off with a phone call to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (once again played with brilliant creepiness by Kate McKinnon) and bemoaned his situation.

"It's the greatest presidential harassment of all time," Trump complained. "And I should know! I'm like the president of harassment."

Trump later switched to a call from Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) who suggests he finds a "sacrificial patsy." So, of course he turned his attention to Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), who was having nothing of the idea of taking the fall.

Trump then turned to one of his international allies: Kim Jong-un (played by newcomer Bowen Yang, making his SNL debut in a big way).

When Trump asked what he should do, the North Korean leader explained, "That's easy! You have a big ocean in your country? Send whistleblower to the bottom of there."

"Oh, I wish my country was as cool as yours," Trump shot back.

Continuing his parade of phone calls, he took a quick call from Kanye West (Chris Redd), who said he would have to take back his support of the president over his recent controversies.

Finally, Trump decided he needs a fixer, like Ray Donovan. So, naturally, he rang up Ray Donovan, and Liev Schreiber picked up the phone for a fun, unexpected cameo. However, it seems Trump was a little mixed up.

"I told you, Mr. President, Ray Donovan is a fictional character. I'm the actor Liev Schreiber?" Schreiber explained.

"Fine, can you get me in touch with John Wick?" Trump shot back before the pair kicked off the show with "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

It makes sense that SNL is coming out swinging with some strong political comedy, considering the show just earned yet another Emmy last weekend. Check out the video below for more on the hotly anticipated Season 45.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT.

