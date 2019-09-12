'Saturday Night Live': How Bowen Yang's Casting Is Making History

Welcome to Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang!

The sketch comedy show announced on Thursday that it's adding three featured players to its cast for the upcoming 45th season. One of them is 29-year-old Yang, who makes history as the show's first full-time cast member of full East Asian descent.

For those unfamiliar with Yang, one look at his Twitter page provides enough humor to get you excited about his upcoming debut. He frequently films videos of himself epically lip-syncing to the voice of stars like Cardi B, as well as famous scenes from TV shows and movies, like Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada and Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich.

when u Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/ugExpgJHDZ — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) January 18, 2019

when u Miranda Priestly. pic.twitter.com/IvQ75lVesJ — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) August 23, 2018

when u Erin Brockovich. pic.twitter.com/GfWJL02h3D — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) May 9, 2018

when u Alexis Neiers. pic.twitter.com/NYdjcXJtI8 — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) May 25, 2018

Joining Yang is Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis. See examples of some of their comedic work below:

SNL returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

