PETA Responds to Justin Bieber's Instagram Rant Against Organization

Justin Bieber and PETA are not seeing eye to eye.

After the 25-year-old singer purchased two F1 Savannah cats, that he named Sushi and Tuna, PETA expressed their displeasure with Bieber for not adopting the animals. According to multiple reports, Bieber paid $35,000 for the spotted cats.

"PETA can suck it," Bieber wrote in one post on his Instagram Story.

"PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality," he continued in a second post. "Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue.. every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for."

"PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean and leave my beautiful cast alone @kittysushiandtuna," he added, tagging the Instagram account he set up for his kittens.

In response to Bieber's posts, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk tells ET that the "Sorry" singer needs to think about the benefits of animal adoption more.

"Sorry, Justin, but you must think more deeply about this issue: When millions of animals are losing their lives every year because not enough people adopt -- choosing instead to shop -- the animal overpopulation crisis is a 'real problem.' That's what 'sucks,'" the statement reads. "PETA urges you to spend just one hour in a municipal animal shelter with us -- we think you'll understand how hard it is to look into the animals' eyes and know that because people pay breeders, many of them will pay with their lives."

"You have the power to be a great role model on this issue -- your behavior guides that of tons of your fans -- so please put that to good use," the statement concludes.

The social media feud comes shortly after Bieber got married -- for the second time -- to wife Hailey. Watch the video below for more on the couple's big day.

