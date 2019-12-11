It's been an incredible year filled with epic love stories and fairytale endings for many celebrities.

In 2019, we saw unexpected nuptials, surprise "I do's" and weddings we've been anticipating for quite some time. There was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's "on-a-whim" Las Vegas ceremony -- which many fans got to witness thanks to Diplo -- followed by their gorgeous French wedding. And we can't forget Justin and Hailey Bieber's elegant South Carolina shindig or Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's romantic affair.

As the year comes to an end, take a romantic stroll down memory lane to relive the biggest weddings of 2019.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin changed her last name to Bieber after she and Justin quietly exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse last September. A year later, though, on Sept. 30, the young couple threw an intimate blowout bash with their friends and family. The pair wed again at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

A reported 154 guests were in attendance for the ceremony at Somerset Chapel, including Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls.

A source confirmed to ET last October that the pair got married just a few months after Justin proposed in July of 2018.



"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source said. "Justin and Hailey wanted to be married and didn't want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them, this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

In June, the two debuted their wedding bands. Since getting married, they haven't been shy about showing PDA and professing their love for one another on social media.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Jonas and Turner surprised everyone -- including their parents -- when, after the couple's adorable night at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, they hit up a local wedding chapel to tie the knot.

The first hint at the festivities came on Diplo's Instagram Story, where the DJ shared a clip of Turner in a white dress, entering a Vegas chapel with Jonas and his brothers. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. ET confirmed the union with a copy of the couple's marriage license, which was signed on May 1.

The couple then held a more formal wedding at Le Château de Tourreau in France on June 29. The 23-year-old actress chose a white gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a full skirt and capped sleeves. She paired the look with a floaty veil.

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017, with Jonas announcing that he popped the question on social media.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

The couple tied the knot on June 8 with an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Pratt captioned a sweet photo of him and Schwarzenegger after saying "I do." "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love."

"It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Pratt added. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

The actor and the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were first linked together last June. In January, Pratt shared that they were engaged after less than a year of dating.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

The former Bachelorette and Abasolo had their wedding in Mexico on Aug. 24. The special day came over two years after fans saw the pair get engaged on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017. A few Bachelor Nation favorites were in attendance, including Kevin Wendt, Alex Bordy and Eric Bigger.

Lindsay walked down the aisle in a stunning gown by Randi Rahm, who also designed former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum's (nee Hebert) dress for her 2012 televised wedding, as well as many dresses for past Bachelorettes on the show over the years. Lindsay is the fourth Bachelorette to marry her final pick, behind Trista Sutter, Rosenbaum and Desiree Siegfried (nee Hartsock).

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Mr. and Mrs. Rock! The actor and his longtime love made it official on Aug. 18 in a breathtaking Hawaiian wedding.

For his big day, the Jungle Cruise star wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label white pants and a semi-sheer white shirt. Embracing Hawaiian tradition, he accessorized with two draped leis and a broad grin. The bride looked dazzling in a white, lace-covered gown and a long veil.

Johnson began dating Hashian after they first met in 2006 while he was filming The Game Plan. The couple shares daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1, while Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Johnson was married to Garcia from 1997 to 2007 and they remain good friends.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The top model and the Tokio Hotel guitarist said "I do" in a romantic Italian wedding ceremony aboard their luxury yacht, Christina O, in Capri, Italy, on Aug. 3.

Klum shared a photo from the ceremony on social media, writing, "We did it! Mr. & Mrs. Kaulitz,” along with a series of heart emojis. Klum's four children from previous relationships -- Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10 -- stood by the pair's side. The beautiful event marked the second wedding for the couple, who secretly tied the knot in a private California ceremony earlier this year.

Klum and Kaulitz were first spotted out together in March of 2018 and went public with their relationship later that year. They sweetly walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September and got engaged in December 2018.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The 29-year-old actress and the art gallerist tied the knot at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. Lawrence wore a Dior wedding dress to the star-studded affair. Fans have yet to see an official photo from the secretive couple's Oct. 19 wedding.

The couple got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating. They were first linked together last June, and a source previously told ET that the two had an instant connection when they began dating last spring. The source described Maroney as "down to earth," as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Dancing With the Stars duo said their "I do's" on the evening of April 13 at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, surrounded by their family, friends and fellow dancers.

The blushing bride wowed in a fitted white wedding dress by Vera Wang that featured sheer sleeves and turtleneck. Her hair was swept in an elegant updo and had a beautiful crystal hairpiece and long veil designed by Bridal Styles Boutique. Chmerkovskiy looked equally charming, suiting up in a classic tux from Brooks Brothers. As the pair exchanged their vows, their family members and closest pals stood by their side. Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, served as Best Man, while Johnson's sisters, Jillian and Stacy Johnson, fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold and SYTYCD alum Gaby Diaz made up the bridal party.

The dancers got engaged during a trip to Venice, Italy, in June of 2018, after dating on and off since 2015.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

The Vanderpump Rules stars officially became husband and wife this year. Cartwright and Taylor wed at Kentucky Castle, a fairy-tale boutique hotel, in Versailles, Kentucky, on June 29. Attendees of the wedding shared pics and videos of the incredible moment when Taylor kissed the bride, who wore an absolutely stunning white gown.

The ceremony was officiated by *NSYNC member Lance Bass, a longtime friend of Taylor's, as well as his new business partner in their non-alcoholic mixers line, JAX. The couple got engaged in June 2018, with Taylor telling ET that he was so nervous, he blacked out when it came time to pop the question, having already asked for Cartwright’s parents’ blessing.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira

ET exclusively confirmed that the 33-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star became Mrs. Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Nov. 20.

The blushing bride stunned in a strapless, white lace Castle Couture dress, which she styled with a gorgeous matching veil, silver tiara, and jewelry. Larangeira looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo custom made by Karako Suits. Pivarnick's Jersey Shore castmates were in attendance, including Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who served as bridesmaids.

The pair got engaged in January of 2018 after dating for a year, though they have known each other for over 14 years, well before Pivarnick’s tumultuous time on Jersey Shore.

Cassie and Alex Fine

It was an eventful year for the "Me & U" singer, who not only said "I do," but welcomed her first child with her now-husband.

Cassie confirmed that she and Fine tied the knot in September by posting pics from their big day to social media on Oct. 9. In an interview with Vogue, Cassie opened up about the intimate Malibu nuptials, which featured just 14 guests. "We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic," she said. "We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other." Fans initially speculated that the couple had wed after director Peter Berg posted a photo on Instagram officiating what looked like the couple's wedding ceremony. In the pic, which was geotagged as Malibu, Cassie looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder gown and white lace veil as she held hands with her fiancé. The duo got engaged in August, not long after they announced that they were expecting a baby girl, who was born in December.

For more year and decade stories, see below.

