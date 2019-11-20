Angelina Pivarnick is officially married!

ET can exclusively confirm that the 33-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star tied the knot to Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

The blushing bride stunned in a strapless, white lace Castle Couture dress, which she styled with a gorgeous matching veil, silver tiara, and jewelry. For her beauty look, Pivarnick was glammed up by "the Suite Squad" from The Beauty Suite NY. She kept her hair down, with beautiful glossy DreamCatchers hair extensions that she debuted via Instagram last week. For his part, Larangeira looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo custom made by Karako Suits.

MTV

Pivarnick's Jersey Shore castmates were in attendance, including Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Snooki, who served as bridesmaids. The ladies all posed for a group pic with the bride, alongside Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Other guests included Sorrentino's wife, Lauren, Guadagnino's uncle Vino and Danny Merk, the co-founder of the now-iconic Jersey Shore T-shirt shop.

MTV

After saying "I do," the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed an elegant, all-white decor reception with beautiful floral centerpieces, dazzling chandeliers, a customized martini bar and a massive cake, almost the size of Pivarnick.

Instagram Stories

Following Larangeira's sweet proposal last January, Pivarnick couldn't contain her excitement while speaking to ET at the time. "I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids," she shared. "We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick."

The reality star also confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing a collage of photos that were snapped shortly after Larangeira got down on one knee. "Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy," she marveled. "The way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful. I am excited for this year even more now!! Let the wedding planning begin."

Then, in March 2019, Pivarnick and Larangeira got together for a breathtaking engagement photo shoot. The photographer, Anthony Serrantonio, shared behind-the-scenes footage to his YouTube page at the time:

Ever since then, the two haven't been able to stop gushing over each other via social media. In June, Larangeira shared a stunning Boomerang video of his then-fiancée all dressed in white, captioning it, "How did I get so lucky? 😍 My beautiful bride to be. 👰🏻"

Pivarnick's family and friends showered her with lots of love back in October, with a lavish bridal shower at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, featuring cake pops, macarons, cupcakes, a two-tiered cake and a pretty photo booth with a backdrop of pink roses.

"I felt the love in the room ❤️👰🏻💍🙏🏼," she gushed at the time. "Thank you to everyone that came to share this special day with me. I love you all and I can't wait for the wedding ❤️❤️❤️"

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Bridal Shower With Deena Cortese Amid JWoww Drama

'Jersey Shore' Alum Angelina Pivarnick is Engaged: Pics

'Jersey Shore' Cast Ends Years-Long Feud With Angelina Pivarnick

Related Gallery