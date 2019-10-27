Angelina Pivarnick is pressing pause on the drama.

As a war of words continues to swirl on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick's bridal shower was held on Saturday and was attended by none other than co-star Deena Cortese. The 33-year-old's get-together was held at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, and featured plenty of sweet moments with attendees.

Afterward, Pivarnick posted a group photo on Instagram showcasing her surrounded by close female friends, including Cortese, writing alongside, "My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn't of done it without you guys."

Pivarnick also shared several videos from the special day in her Instagram Story, offering followers and fans more glimpses at the party, including her arrival, selfies with close friends and the treats attendees enjoyed.

Instagram

Instagram

ET confirmed in January 2018 that Pivarnick and boyfriend Chris Larangeira had gotten engaged after a year of dating. The special evening included an Italian dinner and a touching surprise when they arrived back at Larangeira's home; he'd created a trail of rose petals leading up to his bed, where he'd spelled out their initials, A and C.

"I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids," Pivarnick told ET at the time. "We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick."

It's Pivarnick's third engagement; she was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.

In recent weeks, Pivarnick has been at odds with her Family Vacation co-stars after claiming that Jenni "JWoww" Farley's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, flirted with her during a group trip to Las Vegas. Farley and Carpinello briefly broke up as a result, during which time he issued an apology. Since, a source tells ET that they have gotten back together.

But the scandalous comments haven't stopped on the show. In last week's episode, Farley and Pivarnick once again got in a heated discussion over what exactly happened between the latter and Carpinello.

"Relax and deal with your own f**king divorce. All I know is she's a deflector. She deflects. She's a hypocrite," Pivarnick said in an aside interview. "She's a f**king bulls**t artist. And she's lying right now about me and her 24-year-old sperm bank f**king donor boyfriend. Sorry, don't want your man."

See more on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gang below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Angelina Pivarnick Have Intense Dinner Fight Following Cheating Allegations

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello Are Back Together After Angelina Pivarnick Drama

Angelina Pivarnick Posts About ‘Being Strong' as JWoww Drama Continues to Unfold

Related Gallery